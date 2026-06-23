UK dance veterans Underworld have been announced as the headline act for this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, with the group also set to provide a live soundtrack as the fireworks go off above Edinburgh Castle.

The band will make their Hogmanay debut as the main event at this year’s Hogmanay in the Gardens, which takes place in Princes Street Gardens West as revellers see out the final hours of 2026.

The set will include a special performance of the band’s dance anthem Born Slippy (Nuxx), which featured in Danny Boyle’s 1996 film adaptation of Trainspotting, which is set in the Scottish capital.

Following the announcement, Rick Smith and Karl Hyde of Underworld said: “We’ve celebrated New Years all around the world. But Hogmanay with the Scots is always exceptional.

“We only hope we can give some of that special back to the Scottish people and celebrate the only way we know how.

“Edinburgh, let’s dance.”

As well as performing their only Scottish show in 2026, the group will also provide a live soundtrack to the “midnight moment” – the world-famous fireworks display and light and projection show as Edinburgh rings in the new year.

A spokesperson for Unique Assembly, the company behind Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Underworld as 2026’s Hogmanay in the Gardens headliners for what is set to be an incredible night of music to dance our way into 2027.

“In a summer when Scotland has once again shown the world how to party, we can’t wait to ring in the New Year with friends from around the world at the home of Hogmanay.

“Underworld have soundtracked 30 years of iconic Scottish moments and to experience Born Slippy (Nuxx) live in the heart of Edinburgh is going to be an unforgettable moment for everyone.

“The world-famous midnight moment soundtracked by legends of the dance world will ensure revellers kick off 2027 with the ultimate party beneath Edinburgh Castle.”

Councillor Margaret Graham, culture and communities convener, said: “Edinburgh truly is the place to bring in the bells, and there’s no better home for Hogmanay than our capital city.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Underworld to Edinburgh for what promises to be a very special headline performance.

“I’m sure it will be the perfect way to kick off 2027 and create unforgettable memories for those joining us to celebrate.

“It’s especially exciting that our world-famous Midnight Moment will be accompanied by such an iconic soundtrack, adding even more magic to the occasion.

“Combined with our spectacular fireworks, stunning light installations and projections, this year’s celebrations are shaping up to be an extraordinary experience and one not to be missed.”