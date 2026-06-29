One person a week dies with undiagnosed and therefore untreated tuberculosis in England, research has found. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

One person a week dies from undiagnosed tuberculosis in England according to a new study which suggests health workers could be overlooking the disease.

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Older British-born men were among those most likely to be diagnosed with TB only after death which should be considered a "never event", researchers say. Tuberculosis rates in England are at a ten-year high, with 9.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2024 which is only just below the World Health Organisation’s "low incidence country" threshold of 10 cases per 100,000. However, this level is expected to be breached when 2025 figures are published. Read more: Kate stops to chat to 11-year-old boy in wheelchair during her Three Peaks Challenge as he's carried up Ben Nevis Read more: Jeremy Clarkson's TV return confirmed after cancer remission update

Around 1.23 million people dying from the disease and an estimated 10.7 million falling ill in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The average age of those diagnosed with TB is 36 and more common with people born outside the UK, but a study from the journal Thorax found that was not the case in those diagnosed after death, who tended to be older and British-born. Dr Eleanor Morgan, the study’s co-author and a resident doctor, told The Guardian: "As TB rates continue to rise, we need to keep asking 'could this be TB?' even in people who do not fit the usual risk profiles. "If England is to eliminate TB, reducing delays in diagnosis will be essential so that fewer people miss the opportunity to receive effective treatment."

British-born, older men were among those most likely to have TB diagnosed only after death. Picture: Getty