Most of the applicants came from Colombia, making up 30 percent. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Up to 1.3 million undocumented migrants living in Spain have applied for amnesty in the country after its left-wing Government launched the biggest scheme of its kind in Europe.

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More than double the expected number of people applied for legal status under the scheme introduced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in April. Tuesday marks the final day for submissions for the programme, which largely bucks the trend seen across the rest of Europe amid a crackdown on irregular migration and a call for tougher EU migration rules. Huge queues of migrants were seen piling up at centres across the country for months as they applied for the necessary paperwork. "The more than one million applications submitted...show how necessary this recognition of rights and responsibilities was,” Mr Sanchez said today. The socialist prime minister has long argued that immigrants are required to sustain the country’s economy, its welfare state and pensions to combat its ageing population and depopulation in rural areas. Read more: Spain closes its airspace to US military planes over 'profoundly illegal and unjust' war with Iran Read more: Police units deployed across South Africa as anti-migrant protests gather pace

Huge queues were seen in Barcelona as migrants applied for legal status. Picture: Alamy

"When we condemn a person to invisibility, I think we make our country a worse country. We all lose," Sánchez said, adding that his government aimed to "offer an opportunity and future" to migrants. "We want the world to view Spain as a country that respects, protects and upholds human rights," Mr Sanchez said. He invited migrants undocumented migrants to apply for amnesty on April 16 and up to 500,000 people had been expected to benefit. But data from the Mercurio platform, which registers applications from across Spain, shows up to 1.3 million people have applied. The number of applications does not necessarily indicate how many migrants will receive legal status. Applicants must present with a clean criminal record and must have spent at least five consecutive months in the country before January 1.Spanish authorities have three months to process their paperwork and determine whether to issue them a work and residence permit.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: Alamy