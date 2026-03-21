A significant number of unemployed young people have been out of work for more than a year, according to new research.

The TUC said its analysis showed that the number of long-term unemployed young people has more than doubled over the past three years, from 53,000 to 129,000.

Now one in five unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds have been out of work for longer than 12 months, said the union organisation.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: "Too many young people in Britain are stuck out of work for extended periods of time and that has long-lasting effects for their own prospects and for the country as a whole.

"We know that early experience of good quality paid work makes a huge difference to young people's prospects across their lifetimes.

"The Government was right this week to expand the jobs guarantee to more young people and encourage businesses to hire those who have been out of work for more than six months.

"But ministers must now be ready to turbocharge the scheme - going further and faster.

"Trumpflation is a real threat to workers up and down the country - particularly young workers living in parts of the country where unemployment is already higher."