A Panorama insider claimed the programme has been used as a scapegoat amid “constant mistakes” made by the broadcaster

The Panorama team reportedly think the reaction to its 'doctored' Trump speech is unfair. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

BBC Panaroma staff reportedly feel the reaction to the "doctored" speech of Donald Trump on its flagship show has been blown out of proportion.

Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday following criticism that the US President's speech on January 6, 2020 - and broadcast as part of a BBC Panorama documentary, was 'dishonestly' edited. Meanwhile, Mr Trump has put the BBC ‘on notice’ that he is planning to sue the corporation for $1billion in further headache for the broadcaster. While Panorama staff accept it was a mistake to misleadingly splice together clips of the US President, it is understood the team believes the scale of the error has been exaggerated. “If you take a step back and you look at the totality of what happened... they could have just as easily edited it from the end section, where he says ‘fight like hell or you won’t have a country’," a Panorama source said.

BBC Director General Tim Davie has resigned after a series of scandals. Picture: Alamy

"Then about five seconds later, he says, ‘we’re going to march down Pennsylvania Avenue,” they added. Mr Trump was accused of inciting a mob to storm the Capitol, but was later acquitted of an impeachment charge. The source told the Times there was “no intention to mislead” from the programme's staff, adding that they were trying to sum up and cut down a lengthy speech. They claimed the Panaroma has been used as a scapegoat amid “the constant mistakes” made over its coverage of the war in Gaza, arguing these were the main reason behind why their bosses stepped down over night. “It just feels really unfair,” the source said. The BBC has also faced scrutiny over its Gaza coverage. A leaked internal memo letter to the BBC Board accuses its Arabic Service of deliberately “minimising Israeli suffering,” “painting Israel as the aggressor,” and showing “a desire always to believe the worst about Israel”, according to the Telegraph. It also suggests that the broadcaster gave “unjustifiable weight” to Hamas-issued casualty figures. On Mondahy BBC chairman Samir Shah apologised for the editing of Mr Trump's speech. Mr Shah said there have been more than 500 complaints since the publication of the memo that raised concerns about the editing of the speech by Donald Trump, adding: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action.” Mr Shah continued: "I am absolutely clear that the BBC must champion impartiality. It is more necessary now than ever before. "

He said the corporation would need to “hold the highest standards in all our content - video, audio and online.” Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that the BBC had “deeply offended the leader of the free world.” Mr Farage went on to say the BBC “has been institutionally biased for decades.” “If the BBC doesn’t now get a grip, get somebody in from the outside, somebody who has got a history and a culture of changing organisations, of turning them around, then I think what you would see within the next couple of years are many, many millions just refusing, just not wanting to have the license fee," he added.

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologised after Donald Trump's speech was edited, calling it an 'error of judgement'. Picture: Alamy