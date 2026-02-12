Angela Rayner should replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, a trade union leader has said.

Despite these calls, Sir Keir has clung onto power, with his Cabinet, as well as Ms Rayner herself, publicly supporting him in recent days.

It comes just days after Sir Keir faced calls from his own party to resign over his decision to make Peter Mandelson ambassador to the United States - despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Rayner, who stepped down as deputy PM over her tax affairs last year, is the only person to “stand up” to Donald Trump and who “resonates” with the British public, the general secretary of the Transport and Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has claimed.

But with a crucial by-election in Gorton and Denton coming later this month, Sir Keir remains in a precarious position.

“I’d like for a woman to lead the Labour Party,” TSSA chief Maryam Eslamdoust told the Telegraph.

“It should be an open contest [to replace Sir Keir] and there should be a widespread range of candidates.

“There should be Left-wingers. But for me, Angela Rayner is a credible figure. We would want to see someone who can stand up to Trump and Keir can’t do that. We think Angela Rayner can.

“I think she can show real leadership; she resonates with people. She can speak in a way that resonates with workers, with working-class communities, with women.

“But she’s also strong. So when she had her unfortunate scandal, she showed leadership and stepped down. She didn’t cling on, and that’s something that I find admirable.”

Ms Rayner has denied claims she is plotting a leadership bid.

Backing Sir Keir on Monday, she said: “The recent scandal around Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein was shocking - and demands that both this government and our party learn the lessons, and act on them.

“But the worst possible response would be to play party politics or factional games. Labour is only getting started on changing things for the better - our Employment Rights Act, renters’ rights, leasehold reform, free school meals and lifting kids out of poverty.

“I urge all my colleagues to come together, remember our values and put them into practice as a team. The Prime Minister has my full support in leading us to that end.”