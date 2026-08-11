The National Education Union is calling for a "fair and transparent investigation” into the former Cambridge professor after new allegations came to light.

Daniel Kebede, boss of Britain's largest teaching union, has distanced himseld from disgraced former Cambridge Professor Jason Arday. Picture: Getty/St Mary's University Twickenham

By Jacob Paul

The UK's largest teaching union has distanced itself from an open letter supporting former Cambridge Professor Jason Arday amid a high-profile plagiarism row.

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Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), initially signed the letter two weeks ago on the Good Law Project website. It had claimed there had been a “smear campaign” against the academic, insisting the allegations of plagiarism he is facing are “entirely false”. The NEU has now withdrawn its backing for Mr Arday and says a new letter should be issued “appealing for a fair and transparent investigation”. It comes after three academics asked their names to be removed from the letter after new allegations about Mr Arday came to light. They are Sonita Alleyne, the first woman to head up Jesus College, where Mr Arday was employed, Sir Simon Philip Baron-Cohen, a Cambridge professor of developmental psychopathology , and Ricardo Sabates Aysa, an education and international development expert. But Mr Kebede believes that Mr Arday should still have a “right to due process”, the NEU said. Read more: Jason Arday ‘accused student of white privilege’ after she questioned her mark Read more: Jason Arday cancels book tour events after plagiarism claims

The union leader, who has spoken out about facing racism as a child, is currently still on the list of signatories. AnNEU spokesman said: “As a trade unionist, Daniel Kebede fundamentally believes that where questions are raised about an individual's professional conduct, that person has a right to due process. “Daniel Kebede signed the statement on the information provided to him at the time. “In light of the new information that has since emerged, he would have hoped that the authors of the statement would have presented a different statement. One appealing for a fair and transparent investigation.” Cambridge University launched an investigation last week into Mr Arday after fellow academics accused him of copying work and inventing some previous academic posts. He resigned from Cambridge last Wednesday following a series of media reports alleging he plagiarised his PhD thesis, completed at Liverpool John Moores University, and other research.

Jason Arday speaking at The Times Higher Education conference in Birmingham on Thursday 28th November 2024. Picture: Alamy