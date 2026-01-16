The GMB Union is calling for the Amazon warehouse in Coventry to temporarily close amid an outbreak of "non-contagious" tuberculosis.

Ten members of staff at the internet giant's warehouse tested positive for TB last year and NHS staff have reportedly been called out this week to run blood tests.

The union is calling on the company to "immediately" close the site and send all staff home, medically suspend workers on full pay, and implement infection control measures.

Amada Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said: “Currently, Amazon is putting all workers, site visitors, and the local and wider communities at risk of exposure to a serious infectious disease.

“Coventry Amazon risks becoming the engine room of a mass TB outbreak of a scale not seen for decades.

“Immediate and decisive action – including the temporary closure of Amazon Coventry - is required to prevent this.”

