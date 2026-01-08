The biggest rail workers’ union has warned of “mass industrial action” after Reform UK’s candidate in the forthcoming Mayor of London election raised the prospect of automating the capital’s Tube network.

Laila Cunningham said the move would be a means of “undercutting” the power of trade unions as she was announced as the party’s candidate on Wednesday.

She pledged to automate every single Tube train unless the unions and Transport for London (TfL) “start working for Londoners”.

Ms Cunningham became a Conservative Westminster City councillor in 2022 but defected to Reform in June last year, saying she wanted to fight for “lower taxes, controlled borders, and putting Britain first”.

A spokesperson for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: “Upgrading just three lines on London Underground would cost in the region of £20 billion."

