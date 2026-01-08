Union warns of industrial action over driverless Tube trains
RMT said any attempt to move towards driverless trains will be met with mass industrial action.
The biggest rail workers’ union has warned of “mass industrial action” after Reform UK’s candidate in the forthcoming Mayor of London election raised the prospect of automating the capital’s Tube network.
Laila Cunningham said the move would be a means of “undercutting” the power of trade unions as she was announced as the party’s candidate on Wednesday.
She pledged to automate every single Tube train unless the unions and Transport for London (TfL) “start working for Londoners”.
Ms Cunningham became a Conservative Westminster City councillor in 2022 but defected to Reform in June last year, saying she wanted to fight for “lower taxes, controlled borders, and putting Britain first”.
A spokesperson for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: “Upgrading just three lines on London Underground would cost in the region of £20 billion."
They continued: “TfL does not believe it is economically viable and it would not be safe.
“Drivers on the Tube perform a skilled and an essential safety critical role every day.
“Along with station staff, and other grades, they are vital in emergencies such as the 7/7 terrorist attacks where members of our union performed heroically, assisting emergency services in saving lives.
“Any attempt to move towards driverless trains in the future will be met with mass industrial action over a sustained period of time.”
A spokesperson for the drivers’ union Aslef said: “TfL staff are working hard for Londoners every day.”
Ms Cunningham also signalled she would focus on a crackdown on crime as Reform’s London mayoral candidate.
She took aim at Labour Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s record on crime, and said she had a “different message” for Londoners.
“There will be a new sheriff in town, and I’ll be launching an all-out war on crime,” Ms Cunningham said.
She added: “I will set clear, high-level priorities for the Met to focus on tackling knife crime, drugs, robbery, shoplifting, rape.”