Labour’s affiliated unions have called for a plan to be put in place for the election of a new leader of the Labour Party.

A statement from the TULO group, which represents 11 unions, said Labour “cannot continue on its current path”.

The unions said they believed it was clear that the Prime Minister will not lead Labour into the next election.

The unions, including Unite, Unison and the GMB, said they recognised that progress has been made by the Government, such as aspects of the Employment Rights Act and the increase in the minimum wage.

But they said the results of last week’s elections were “devastating”.

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