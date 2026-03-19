Unite’s executive council voted to cut its affiliation fee to Labour by 40% (£580,000) in protest against the party’s stance on the Birmingham bin dispute.

Unite boss warns government at risk of a decimation at polls. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A top union boss has warned that the government will face decimation at the polls in May if they don't work out who they are representing.

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Sharon Graham, General Secretary of Unite the Union, criticised the government and questioned what it was doing for workers when speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. She said: "I think, genuinely across the board, workers are scratching their heads, asking who is Labour representing? And if they can't answer that question pretty swiftly, I think that there will be decimation at the polls in May." Asked whether she would back a change of leadership, Ms Graham said it is "not a personality contest", it's about the policies. "I don't mind a boring leader, as long as they do the right thing, quite frankly," she added. She noted issues in Birmingham with the ongoing bin strikes and suggested it is like dealing with Amazon, the way the council has run this dispute. Read more: Next week’s Tube strikes called off after progress in dispute over hours Read more: Unite union fined £265,000 over Birmingham bin strike injunction breaches

‘These workers’ lives are in jeopardy because of council incompetence.’



Union head Sharon Graham tells @NickferrariLBC that bin workers are at risk of a 25% cut to their pay, unless Birmingham City Council accept their deal. pic.twitter.com/68GydTsAaL — LBC (@LBC) March 19, 2026

Union members in Birmingham started an all-out strike in March last year in a dispute over pay, with little or no sign of a deal to end the deadlock. Ms Graham said: "I think there's going to be a problem for Labour going forward, workers need to be backed. That is what Labour do. "Labour is supposed to be there for everyday people. That's the job they have in hand. That's why they were voted in. They need to get on with it." Ms Graham will renew Unite’s support for the strikers during the rally on Thursday, which follows the announcement of a fine against the union of £265,000, with £170,000 costs, after the council took legal action over picketing.

A bin workers' all-out strike has left residents without a fully functioning waste collection service. Picture: Alamy