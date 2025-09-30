"We've got to save the jobs and back British workers"

Sharon Graham the general secretary of Unite, delivers a speech during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Unite’s General Secretary has accused the government of betraying workers after 125 jobs were put at risk at the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery in Lincolnshire.

Speaking to LBC’s Natasha Clarke, Sharon Graham said Energy Secretary Ed Miliband had “failed” and called for Sir Keir Starmer to step in directly to prevent a second oil refinery closure “under his watch.” “The Labour government have let down these workers, there's absolutely no doubt about that,” she said. “How can we have a situation where a second oil refinery in Britain closes in less than a year? What the government needs to do is move Ed Miliband out of the way and get Keir Starmer involved in this to look at the bids that are on the table.” Read More: 'It depends': Labour MPs tell LBC if Starmer will stay on as PM Read More: Farage 'not to be trusted with healthcare,' says Streeting as he brands Reform plan to scrap ILTR 'disastrous' for NHS

Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery, Immingham north east Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

The Unite leader argued that ministers had ignored rescue offers for the refinery “These workers have been given redundancy notices when they haven't even looked at the bids,” she said. “If these jobs go - we'll be importing more fuel. What is the point of doing that? We've got to save the jobs and back British workers.” Pressed on whether Mr Miliband should be sacked, Ms Graham replied: “Normally I wouldn't get into the personalities of this, but Ed Miliband has failed. Somebody else needs to take over this role.” She also attacked the government’s net zero strategy, describing it as a “disaster zone.”

Fuel tanker drivers drive their lorries away from the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery in North Killingholme. Picture: Getty

“My members have got no problem with net zero, but it must be a workers' transition. What is the point of having net zero and no jobs?” she said. Ms Graham contrasted the handling of the refinery with support for other industries, such as Jaguar Land Rover and British Steel, saying government decisions were “piecemeal” and lacked a proper industrial strategy. She urged Sir Keir to use his party conference speech to lay out a clear plan for jobs and investment. “I want him to say how he's going to back British jobs, how he's going to back British workers,” she said. “We cannot be bean-counting at this point. We need to back Britain.” Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: "Our thoughts are with the workers, their families and the community who have been badly let down by Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery's owners.

