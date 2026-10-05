Sir Jacob also called on Kemi Badenoch to scrap 'damaging' inheritance tax

Former Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: Thea Rickard

By Thea Rickard

Former Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has told LBC that he thinks Kemi Badenoch is doing “remarkably well”, as he called for a closer relationship with Reform.

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The ex-MP for North East Somerset and Hanham said he wants the Tories to make firmer policy commitments - including on inheritance tax - ahead of Kemi's keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference on Wednesday. Mr Rees-Mogg told LBC: “She's doing remarkably well. And if you think of how badly the Tories were doing after the 2024 general election, our polling rate was in freefall." She has steadied the ship, we're picking up, and her own personal polling ratings are doing really well, which is very encouraging”. He said if the right united, "it would win an election." Read more: Kemi Badenoch says the Tories will be the party of 'common sense' as party conference begins Read more: Tories say cutting inheritance tax is the ‘morally right’ thing to do - as party’s conference begins

Conservative Party Conference 2026. Picture: Getty

Sir Jacob told LBC: “Kemi Badenoch has the perfectly reasonable strategy that she wants Reform to come over to the Conservatives. And when I was speaking to Richard Tice…he was saying that we should all go over to Reform. "There's very little difference between the two parties in policy terms. And if we don't, we will have the most left-wing administration this country has seen in recent times. "Andy Burnham's speech at the Labour Party conference was 1970s socialism writ large”. Mr Rees-Mogg would like to see a further conversation about scrapping inheritance tax.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kemi Badenoch previously said: "It is morally right that people don’t get taxed twice. It is morally right that if you work hard and want to give something to your children the Government doesn’t take it away." Mrs Badenoch later added: "I am not going to announce tax cuts unless we can show how we pay for them… tax cuts are a good thing but you’ve got to be fiscally responsible." Sir Jacob said: “What you want taxation to do is have the least economic effect, least economic damage, and raise the most amount of money. Inheritance tax is, in those terms, at the bottom of the pile”. He added: “I've always been opposed to inheritance tax because of the damage it does. It raises relatively small amounts of money, less than 1% of the government's total tax take, about half a percent of government expenditure. So I would be very strongly in favour of it going.”

In the days leading up to their annual conference, the Conservatives have already made a number of policy announcements. These include a pledge to end a childcare “cliff edge”, which currently means parents earning more than £100,000 do not qualify for the entitlement. Under the party’s proposal, all parents working 16 or more hours a week would be eligible to receive up to 30 hours of free childcare a week.

We believe hard work should pay. If you earn more, you should keep more.



You shouldn’t have to turn down a promotion because earning £1 more could cost you thousands in childcare. pic.twitter.com/axbRCdqdcM — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 4, 2026