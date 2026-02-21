The two nations have clashed politically over tariff rows and president Trump’s repeated assertions that he would like to make Canada the US’s 51st state.

Jaccob Slavin, Connor Hellebuyck during the Men's Playoffs Semi-final match between USA and Slovakia. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Canada and the United States will face off in a politically-charged Olympic men’s ice hockey final on Sunday after successfully winning semi-finals against Finland and Slovakia respectively.

US president Donald Trump is reported in some quarters to be considering jetting in for the fixture, and potentially making a fleeting appearance at Sunday’s closing ceremony in Verona. The match will come at a time of heightened tension between the two nations over tariff rows and president Trump’s repeated assertions that he would like to make Canada the US’s 51st state. It will be the first gold medal match between the two countries since Canada beat the United States on home ice in Vancouver in 2010. NHL players have returned to the Games for the first time since 2014. Read more: High hopes for 'Super Saturday’ as Team GB aim for Winter Olympics medal record Read more: Lindsey Vonn says injury sustained in Winter Olympics fall is 'lot more severe' than broken leg

Shea Theodore of Team Canada celebrates a goal during the Ice Hockey Men Canada vs Finland Semifinals. Picture: Getty