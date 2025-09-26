United States President Donald Trump was introduced to the crowd ahead of the afternoon session on the first day of the Ryder Cup on Friday.

The president arrived at Bethpage Black after Europe opened the latest edition of the biennial contest against the US with an impressive 3-1 win in the first foursomes session at the New York course.

Trump, a keen golf fan, waved to fans at the first tee before taking up position behind a transparent screen to watch the start of the first fourballs match.

His presence prompted chants of ‘USA’ before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.

US captain Keegan Bradley bowed in front of the president while European counterpart Luke Donald gave him a ‘thumbs up’.

