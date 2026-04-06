Universal credit is a payment to help with living costs and is available for people in work who are on low incomes. Picture: Alamy

By LBC Staff

Welfare changes from this week will reform a system that has “for too long locked disabled people and people with long-term conditions out of work”, the Government has said.

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The reforms will tackle what ministers have branded “perverse incentives” which they argued encouraged people to stay on benefits without support to move into work. From Monday, new claimants for the health element of universal credit (UC) will get a lower rate of £217.26 a month. Universal credit is a payment to help with living costs and is available for people in work who are on low incomes, and those who are out of work or cannot work. People with the most severe, lifelong conditions, people nearing the end of life, and all existing UC health claimants will continue to receive the higher monthly rate of £429.80. Read more: Universal Credit claimants spike by more than 1 million in 2025 as welfare costs spiral Read more: Two-child benefit cap comes to an end as Labour aims to lift 450,000 out of poverty

New claimants for the health element of universal credit (UC) will get a lower rate . Picture: Alamy

The change will save taxpayers around £1 billion, the Government has said. Statistics published last month showed there were 2.7 million people on UC assessed as having limited capability for work and work-related activity (LCWRA) across England, Scotland and Wales. People in this category are not required to undertake any interviews or work-related activity. The Government has pledged that its investment in tailored employment support can offer people opportunities, supporting them to move into and stay in work, rather than leave people stuck on benefits”. Also this week, the standard rate of UC will be boosted, in what ministers have said is an effort to “bear down on the cost of living”. It said this will result in almost four million households on the standard rate of UC getting around £295 extra this year in cash terms. Social security and disability minister Sir Stephen Timms said: “The welfare system we inherited has for too long locked disabled people and people with long-term conditions out of work. “Laws coming into force today will change that, reducing projected expenditure on universal credit by almost £1 billion. “Simultaneously boosting the standard allowance and investing £3.5 billion in employment support means we’re creating a welfare system that backs people to work and helps them build a better future.” Last year, ministers were forced to climb down on plans to also reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition.

Almost four million households on the standard rate of UC getting around £295 extra this year in cash terms. Picture: Alamy