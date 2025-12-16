Labour MP for Bedford and Kempston, Mohammad Yasin, has said that the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has granted approval for the site in Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford.

"The confirmation of planning permission for the Universal Destinations & Experiences Entertainment Resort Complex is transformational and will be felt for decades to come," he said.

Yasin said it was a "landmark moment for Bedford and the wider region".

Universal expects the park to attract more than eight million visitors a year and open by 2031, as well as generate thousands of jobs.

Universal had sought planning permission through a special development order (SDO), which allows the government to approve the project directly and bypass standard local planning procedures.

Bedford Borough Council said the park would provide £50bn of "economic benefit to the economy" and followed several years of close collaboration between Universal, councillors and council staff.

The site will be built on a former brickworks and was chosen for its nearby transport links, including rail services and London Luton Airport.

Work to build a new railway station at Wixams started in August 2024, but it was put on hold to allow a larger station to be built to accommodate the project.

Last month, East West Rail Company (EWR Co) said a new railway station would be built to serve the park in Stewartby.

National Highways confirmed there would be upgrades to the transport network in the area, which would include a new link road off the A421.

Adam Zerny, the Independent leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said it would bring "significant benefits to our area, creating new jobs and increasing income for many local businesses".

Universal previously said the complex would feature a "theme park with several themed lands, visitor accommodation, as well as a range of retail, dining and entertainment uses" and would create 28,000 jobs."

Bedford Borough Council chief executive Laura Church said that Universal would be a key driver for the Borough’s economy.

She said: “This truly puts Bedford on the map, as a global destination for tourism, creativity and innovation for generations to come.

“It begins with tens of thousands of construction jobs, followed by the many more roles when the park opens. The millions of visitors each year will offer possibilities for our economy and our residents in hospitality, retail, technology and so much more.

“When the resort opens it will be one of the largest employers in the region, and it is expected that approximately 80% of employees will come from Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes. Universal want to work with our residents and our businesses.”

Whilst there are still further planning steps to complete, the go-ahead for planning permission is an important milestone for the project.