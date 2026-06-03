Universal has unveiled a new logo for its UK resort. Picture: Universal Destinations & Experiences/Comcast

By Jacob Paul

The name and logo of the UK’s Universal theme park have been unveiled, as investments of £7.3 billion into the project were announced by the American company and the Government.

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The theme park will be named Universal United Kingdom Resort, with enabling works on the Bedfordshire site currently in progress and construction soon to begin. Universal expects the site, the company’s first theme park and resort in Europe, to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the UK economy by 2055. The theme park is expected to attract millions of visitors each year including more than a million additional overseas visitors, with the resort set to become the UK’s most popular tourist attraction. Comcast NBCUniversal has committed to invest more than £5 billion in the entertainment resort complex during the expected five years of construction, as well as an additional £1 billion in capital investment over its first 10 years of operation. Read more: US billionaire plots £48bn takeover of Universal Music Group Read more: Summer starts here: Reeves slashes VAT on theme park trips and kids' meals

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with Mark Woodbury (right), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences, during a visit to the site of the Universal theme park in Bedford. Picture: PA

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it was “one of the largest-ever investments in the UK tourism sector” and would bring nearly 20,000 jobs during construction and a further 8,000 jobs when the resort opens in 2031. The Government will support the project with an investment of £1.3 billion on regional and local community infrastructure to “ensure the park can operate successfully, with improved transport links for local residents and visitors from across the UK and abroad”, DCMS said. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves visited the site on Wednesday morning and met some of the first workers employed on the project after being greeted by Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Speaking to Mr Woodbury and Universal workers on her first visit to the site, Ms Reeves, who donned a hi-vis jacket and hard hat, said: “Thank you for choosing the UK. “I know that you could have chosen locations in other parts of Europe. “We’re really thrilled you’re going to be here and we’re determined to work with you to make it the massive success that I know it’s going to be.” Mr Woodbury said the resort would bring “immersive storytelling, thrilling attractions and unparalleled creativity and innovation to the UK”. He told Ms Reeves the company was “ready to break ground and make this the most spectacular theme park in all of Europe, if not the world.” Molly Murphy, president of Universal Creative, said the company was “thrilled” to have the Chancellor visit to mark the beginning of enabling works on the site. Asked why Bedfordshire was selected, Ms Murphy told reporters: “We chose Bedfordshire because it is an exciting place. “There’s an amazing amount of creative talent in the UK that we can tap into and this place is a perfect location to build the greatest theme park in all of Europe, so we’re very excited about doing that.” Following the site visit, the Chancellor and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hosted Brian Roberts, chairman of Comcast Corporation, and Mr Woodbury at 11 Downing Street to unveil the resort’s name and logo. Mr Roberts said the company looked forward to “creating a spectacular destination that supports the UK creative industries and brings joy to millions for generations to come”. The Chancellor said: “This landmark investment in the heart of the Oxford to Cambridge Growth Corridor will unlock nearly £50 billion of economic growth and create tens of thousands of jobs across Bedfordshire in construction, hospitality, creative and technology sectors.

The theme park is expected to attract millions of visitors each year. Picture: PA

“Our own investment in transport and infrastructure means that local people will benefit – improving connectivity, backing our creative industries, and bringing millions of visitors to the UK from across the world.” As part of the £1.3 billion investment, the Government will provide a grant of £400 million through the Exceptional Regional Growth Fund and DCMS will provide a grant of £438 million to invest in new community infrastructure to “maximise the benefits of the development and support growth across the region”. These grants will be paid only once Universal has completed the community infrastructure (in the case of the DCMS grant) and officially opened the theme park and resort. The Department for Transport will also upgrade the strategic road and rail network, on the A421 and at Wixams train station at an expected cost of £474 million. DCMS said Universal choosing Bedford for its first European park is “a testament to the strength of the UK’s visitor offering and creative industries”. It added that Universal had “committed to world-class training opportunities for the next generation of its workforce, including through a range of apprenticeships and internships”. Culture Secretary Ms Nandy said: “This unparalleled investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK and puts rocket boosters under our entertainment industry. “When it comes to creating world-class experiences, the UK is second to none. We’re proud to be backing British industry, investing in local talent and partnering with powerhouses like Universal to create jobs, growth and opportunities across the UK.”

A conceptual artists rendering of Universal United Kingdom Resort. Picture: UDX Corporate Communications/PA