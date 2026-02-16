At least 36 universities are facing legal action from more than 170,000 current and former students who say they did not receive the full education they paid for during the Covid pandemic.

The main element of the claim is about the difference in tuition fee price between courses delivered remotely and in person.

Student Group Claim is a coalition of legal firms with experience in group litigation, and is representing students on a no-win, no-fee basis.

The deal has seemingly paved the way for widespread legal action against the higher education sector, which is being brought under consumer law.

The case involved 6,000 students and was due to be heard in March. UCL has not admitted any liability and details of the settlement are still confidential.

It comes following a settlement between University College London (UCL) and the Student Group Claim, which also represents students and graduates from other universities.

Many universities and courses shifted to an online model when the pandemic broke out ,with students either returning home or finding themselves in their university accommodation in lockdown.

It meant access to shared facilities on campus was limited, particularly irking students whose courses required providing specialist facilities for practical work, such as those studying fine art.

Universities UK, representing more than 140 institutions, described the pandemic as an "unprecedented challenge" and argued the sector had to "adapt to a fast-changing situation".

A spokesperson said: "During some periods of lockdown, universities were not permitted to offer in-person teaching as usual, and instead they adjusted quickly and creatively to allow students to complete their degrees."

The government at the time said universities were responsible for determining their own fees and expected them to continue delivering a high standard of education.

Shimon Goldwater, partner at Asserson, which is representing students, said: “UK undergraduates at university during the pandemic borrowed money at ridiculous interest rates to fund courses which were ruined by online teaching and closed facilities.

“Student Group Claim is helping students challenge universities to do what they should have done during Covid: pay students compensation for not providing them with the in-person teaching for which they paid.”

Other universities facing legal action include Birmingham, Coventry, De Montfort, East Anglia and Leeds Beckett. The London School of Economics and Political Science, Loughborough, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Southampton and York also face action.

Others may follow if more students come forward ahead of the September 2026 deadline.

Responding to Monday's settlement Dr Michael Spence, UCL president and provost, said: “We recognise that the Covid years were incredibly difficult for students. Covid-19 created disruption across society, and universities were no exception.

“Throughout the pandemic we provided clear routes for students to seek redress, and many secured compensation through those established processes.

“This resolution enables us to focus on our core mission of delivering world-leading research and education.”