Staff, speakers and non-students will be able to take complaints directly to the regulator under a new system in England

The new complaints system will make it easier to report universities that fail to protect free speech. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Universities will be put under more pressure to protect free speech when a new complaints system comes into force next year, making it easier to report them.

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It follows reports received by The Office for Students (OfS) of speakers and lecturers being “harassed and blocked” because of gender-critical or religious views, concerns about foreign interference restricting academic freedom, and job adverts requiring specific ideological beliefs. Fines could reach £500,000 or 2% of their income, and in serious cases, universities could be deregistered, risking loss of public funding. The “first-of-its-kind” scheme run by OfS will begin in the new academic year and enable university staff, external speakers, and non-student members to raise concerns about providers in England, the Department for Education (DfE) said. Read More: It’s an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate, warns head of attacked synagogue’s charity Read More: King named as patron of new charity commemorating late Queen ahead of her 100th birthday

The OfS said it has received reports of speakers and lecturers being “harassed and blocked” because of their views. Picture: Alamy

From next April, new conditions of registration for providers mean the OfS can fine universities for breaches of their duties under the Freedom of Speech Act. The higher education regulator will investigate complaints and can recommend that universities review decisions, pay compensation or improve their processes. The Free Speech Union (FSU) said nearly one in 10 of the 5,700-plus cases it has fought over the past six years involved universities “failing to protect free speech”. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Freedom of speech is the foundation of every university’s success, enabling them to foster robust debate and exchange challenging ideas respectfully". “But there are far too many cases where academics and speakers are being silenced, inciting an unacceptable culture of fear and stifling the pursuit of knowledge".

Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Education, Women and Equalities. Picture: Getty