Education leaders and politicians have been briefed on the threats, after a meeting was held with over 70 vice-chancellors last week. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Universities in the UK have been warned by MI5 to step up their defences amid growing "interference" threats from China and other states.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Education leaders and politicians have been briefed on the threats, after a meeting was held with over 70 vice-chancellors last week warning of China's alleged attempts to influence their universities’ research and teaching. Sir Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, offered advice on countering methods including approaches through professional networking sites and financial inducements, commonly used by hostile powers. Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons in November that operating in an "uncertain international context" was presenting challenges for universities. Read more: MI5 warns of 'potential risk' posed by China's London 'mega-embassy' following approval Read more: Keir Starmer touches down for trade mission in Beijing on 'burner plane' over spying fears

Director General of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum met with over 70 UK vice-chancellors. Picture: Alamy

It followed as lawyers claimed Sheffield Hallam University halted an academic’s research into forced labour in China after facing pressure from Chinese authorities. Leigh Day Solicitors said internal documents from the university obtained by freedom of information requests had banned Professor Laura Murphy, a leading professor of human rights, from continuing her research on forced labour. The documents also indicated the university had placed restrictions on Professor Murphy’s research in response to direct threats from Chinese state security, according to the solicitors. The Government is this week set to establish an "academic interfering reporting route" to be used by universities to flag concerns about intimidation and censorship attempts from foreign states directly to the security services.

Baroness Jacqui Smith said universities' "world-class" reputation makes them a "prime target.". Picture: Alamy