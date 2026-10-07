Baroness Spielman has called on the Government and universities to “look hard” at the courses where students are not getting financial value.

Poor degrees ‘eat up’ students’ lives for little benefit, says former Ofsted boss. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A big slice of degree courses “eat three years” of young people’s lives for “no real benefits”, a former chief inspector of Ofsted has suggested.

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Baroness Amanda Spielman, shadow minister for work and pensions, said many university students – especially on humanities courses – have a lot of hours where they are unoccupied and they could get “bored and lonely”. Baroness Spielman, who led education watchdog Ofsted from 2017 to 2023, has called on the Government and universities to “look hard” at the courses where students are not getting financial value. Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference, Baroness Spielman said: “It’s clear that too big a slice of degree courses essentially eat three years of a young person’s productive life for no real benefits. “So we’re actually short-changing them by encouraging them to do those.” Read more: ‘We don’t feel safe’: Rape allegations spark student fury at Ivy League university Read more: Anti-Semitism at UK universities 'significantly higher' than before October 7 attacks

Baroness Spielman aaid many university students have a lot of hours where they are unoccupied. Picture: Alamy

She cited figures from an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report, which was published in 2020, which suggests around 30% of graduates have negative economic returns from their degrees. Speaking after the debate on the future of tertiary education, Baroness Spielman said: “For most students the implied contract does work. They do get decent jobs and career progression in return for the initial outlay, but there’s a minority who aren’t getting that.” She added: “Many students, especially on the humanities side, really get very few teaching hours and don’t have to write very many essays so they have an awful lot of hours that they’re not occupied. “It’s much harder to get a part-time job now with so many fewer part-time jobs and zero hours contracts available. “There are young people who could get bored and lonely, which isn’t a good way to spend what should be busy and interesting years.”

Data has suggested around 30% of graduates have negative economic returns from their degrees. Picture: Alamy

Baroness Spielman said: “My point was that we should look hard at the young people who aren’t getting financial value, which should be part of the university package for most.” She added: “We’ve got to start scrutinising. Not just say ‘it’s university, therefore it’s good.’ “We’ve got to look in more depth to make sure it’s the right course for the right young person.” Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: “It would be easy to reject these comments out of hand because, at one level, they are unfair. “For one thing, it is very odd to measure higher education solely on the basis of graduate earnings. Moreover, most people who attend higher education do not regret it afterwards. “However, universities should engage with the details of such critiques, especially when they come from people with the sort of experience and level of influence that Amanda Spielman has. “It is right that universities should always strive to do even more to take the needs of the labour market into account and it is right that they do even more to tackle the rise in loneliness among students.”