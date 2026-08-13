As university places get confirmed, many young people will be looking forward to setting out on an exciting new journey, with a whole range of new experiences ahead of them and pathways into rewarding employment opportunities.

But for many, the next steps might feel less certain. Headlines about student loans, debt and a difficult job market haven’t necessarily been helpful to students trying to make choices about their future, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds who face more barriers to their ambitions.

We cannot deny that today's students are entering a challenging economic, technological and political environment. They face rising living costs and a labour market being reshaped by rapid advances in technology. It’s understandable that students, parents and politicians are asking whether university is still a worthwhile investment. We don’t underestimate what a big decision it is to enrol at a Russell Group university – indeed, any university – so it is right that careful thought should be given to ensure the right choice.

With the spotlight on earnings, value and the shifting job market, we need to be careful not to discourage young people from the outstanding opportunities available at high-quality UK universities. This includes the opportunity to study amongst the world’s leading universities – something we should not take for granted. All young people need to have the right information and advice to make informed choices about their own future.

It should not be controversial to say that university is not for everybody. We want parity of esteem for vocational and academic pathways, just as the new prime minister has championed. We want high-quality alternatives to university for young people, to make the most of everyone's skills, talents and ambitions. But we also need to keep working hard to make sure talented students from any background have the chance to attend our leading universities if it is the right choice for them.

The evidence suggests a degree still delivers excellent value – for most students. Graduates are more likely to be employed, more likely to work in highly skilled occupations, and typically earn more – at least £100,000 extra on average – across their lifetime. Government projections show increased demand for graduate skills across the next decade, and 81% of employers want to see the same number of graduates or more.

It’s also important to look beyond earnings. The wealth of skills and experiences university students gain goes far beyond the classroom and professional networks, providing the chance to build independence and resilience, mix with diverse global communities, have your preconceptions challenged, discover new interests and hobbies, and form relationships that have a huge impact on the rest of your life. According to the Sutton Trust, a degree is even associated with higher rates of wellbeing and happiness.

As Chief Executive of the Russell Group, I will, of course, always champion what our universities offer: the chance to be taught by world-leading experts, who bring cutting-edge research into the classroom and inspire critical thinking. Extensive employer engagement, specialist skills, a high-performing peer group to learn with and from, and strong job prospects. These are just some of the other factors students may want to consider.

And it appears that, despite some negative media headlines, many students are taking these benefits into account and still choosing university. This year’s UCAS cycle shows demand is very strong, with a 5% increase in applications compared to last year and over 2 million university offers made.

But university is not the only, or necessarily the best, option for everyone – and far from the only route to a successful future. Recent research shows the value individuals get out of their degree does vary according to their goals, interests and aspirations, their level of preparedness, and the subject they study and institution they attend.

Apprenticeships, workplace training and other pathways all have an important role. Achieving parity between academic and technical education will be vital to deliver the broad range of skills Britain needs for a successful workforce and economy. Of course, many universities also offer apprenticeships and degree courses focused on technical skills – this is not a binary choice.

The most important thing is that students make informed choices, with transparent information, empowerment to choose the path that’s right for them, and equality of access for everyone. Degree by default isn’t helpful – but nor is dismissing university as a rewarding option for people who we know could thrive there. Every time I visit one of our campuses, I see for myself the transformative experiences that come from young people making ambitious, positive choices about their own future. Whatever that choice looks like for each individual, we need to be removing, not reinforcing, barriers.

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Libby Hackett is Chief Executive of the Russell Group of universities.

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