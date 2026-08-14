Dozens of academics at the prestigious institution signed a letter calling for an independent inquiry into the processes around his appointment

The University of Cambridge will run an independent review of “all relevant processes” alongside an investigation into Prof Jason Arday. Picture: Supplied

By Rebecca Henrys

The University of Cambridge will run an independent review of “all relevant processes” alongside an investigation into how a professor who resigned amid a plagiarism row was appointed by its Faculty of Education.

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She said in a statement: “I have… taken the step of asking the Deputy Chair of the University Council and the Council’s Audit Committee to establish the terms of an independent review of all relevant University processes, with the outcome to be reported directly to the Council. “This will operate independently of, but alongside, the investigation into the circumstances around Jason Arday’s appointment and time at Cambridge. “I am also aware of calls from some members of our community for an audit of our HR procedures and practices, which I will ask that this review addresses. I will also stress the importance of this review proceeding at pace and concluding as quickly as is possible.” In an update on Wednesday, Prof Prentice said that the investigation into Prof Arday’s employment will be carried out “independently by senior academics from within and beyond Cambridge”.

In a statement, she said: “I fully understand the concerns being raised across the university and well beyond it regarding Jason Arday’s appointment and I share them. “I know there is anger and anxiety around this damaging and difficult case. “We will now investigate the circumstances around his appointment by the Faculty of Education back in 2022 and his time here in Cambridge since his appointment nearly four years ago.” Prof Prentice added: “In light of the focus on this troubling case and the widespread commentary around it, I want to be very clear that we do not need the outcomes of an investigation to clearly and loudly affirm that our staff of colour are highly valued, for their scholarship, their achievements and the contributions they make to the institution and the wider academic community. “This particular case is an aberration and should not be used to cast aspersions on their work or the legitimacy of their roles at Cambridge.”

Professor Priyamvada Gopal, professor of postcolonial studies at Cambridge’s English faculty and one of the signatories who called for an independent inquiry, said last week that Prof Arday’s case had “acted as a gift to people and forces who have been targeting equality, diversity and inclusion in universities for a long time now”. Prof Arday, a professor of sociology of education who became Cambridge’s youngest black professor in 2023, quit following a series of media reports alleging he plagiarised his PhD thesis – completed at Liverpool John Moores University – and other research. Further questions were asked in the press about the truth of other claims he made, including saying he ran 600 miles in six days and that he had raised £5.5 million for charity. An investigation at Liverpool John Moores University cleared Prof Arday of wrongdoing.