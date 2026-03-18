University of Kent student discusses her 'hectic' week
| Updated: 1h ago
James O'Brien hears from caller Summer about her experience as a University of Kent student following the meningitis outbreak.
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Caller Summer, a University of Kent student, tells James O'Brien that she heard about the meningitis outbreak from a friend and didn't hear from the university initially. She also explains how she queued up for two hours for a vaccine before realising she wasn't eligible for other health reasons.