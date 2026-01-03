The swab kits, promoted by firm Enough, allow victims to 'collect DNA evidence' following an attack - but one MP has warned it sets a dangerous precedent and is not backed by the UK government

MP calls for ban on self-swab rape kits pushed to university students amid claims tests 'deter perpetrators'. Picture: Enough / Alamy

By Henry Riley and Danielle de Wolfe

Women across the UK - including university students - are being 'duped' into buying at-home rape kits, amid claims one firm is promoting them to university students as a method of 'rape prevention'.

Enough, self-described as a 'Sexual Violence Prevention Programme', has been falsely claiming it is funded by the police, government and UK universities, one Tory MP has claimed. More than 8,000 kits have been handed out at universities across the country by the firm, which claims they "give survivors a simple, easy way" to report rape. The firm even goes as far as to state that its kits "deter perpetrators" - despite one MP revealing that police force have seen a criminal case collapse as a result of the test being deemed inadmissible in court. The campaign took social media by storm, with the rape kits available to purchase online for just £20 each. Enough, who sells the kits on YouTube and TikTok, posed last month outside Number 10 and announced they had delivered 100 kits to the Government. Adverts claim that victims can get justice by self-swabbing for the presence of their attacker's DNA - claims branded "dangerous" by one Conservative MP, who warned LBC of the perils posed by the tests. Speaking with Henry Riley, Alicia Kearns, Shadow Safeguarding Minister and Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, detailed how "the young women that work for me have been delivered [adverts] on social media" for the test.

Enough is selling self-swab rape kits online for £20 amid claims tests 'deter perpetrators'. Picture: Enough

The MP suggested the adverts put out by the firm states the kits "deter people from raping you" and that victims can store the evidence they self-collect before taking it to police. However, she highlights that there is "no evidence" that kits have or will ever be deemed admissible in court, bringing into question the relevance and validity of the tests and raising concerns over victim welfare. "It's been banned in the US, in many different states, because it's inadmissible," Ms Kearns revealed. "And I've even been told by one police force that a case has already failed to get to court - a child who was raped -because the evidence was inadmissible in court." She continued: "Horrifyingly, the angle the company takes is two if you have this kit it will deter people from raping you and secondly it allows you to store the evidence that you self collect until you are ready to go to the justice system. "So, really dangerously, first of all, not only is it suggesting that women have a requirement to buy a kit to stop them being raped, but secondly, it suggests that, well, essentially it's forcing survivors to collect evidence themselves, independently of rape support charities, independently of the police, at the exact time that they actually need to be going to these organisations to get the trauma support." The brand name, Enough, is also markedly similar to the government's current 'Enough' campaign, set up in a bid to prevent violence against women and girls. It's left many questioning whether such a similarity could mislead the public in regard to its association with a government campaign. Ms Kearns highlighted that the testing kits are "forcing victims to collect evidence themselves independent of charities and police," meaning that victims are "not going to get the trauma support they need".

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, has raised concerns over the test. Picture: Alamy