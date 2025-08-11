University students in England must undertake more than 20 hours of paid work a week to meet the basic standard of living, a report has suggested. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

University students in England must undertake more than 20 hours of paid work a week just to meet the basic standard of living, a report has suggested.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank has called for maintenance support to be increased to allow for students to reach a "minimum socially acceptable standard of living". A report from Hepi, TechnologyOne and the Centre for Research in Social Policy (CRSP) at Loughborough University estimated a student in England will need around £61,000 over the course of a three-year degree, or around £77,000 if studying in London, to reach a minimum socially acceptable standard of living – all excluding tuition fees. For students in England, the maximum annual maintenance loan (up to £10,544), which is available only to people from low-income households, covers just half the costs faced by first-year students, the report said. It also found that even with the highest levels of maintenance support, students in England must work more than 20 hours per week to meet a basic standard of living.

Part-time work pressures are also "squeezing out" the other elements of a university experience such as studying, sports, societies and socialising. The findings come amid a time students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland await their A-level and Level 3 BTec results on Thursday. Last year, the Government announced that undergraduate tuition fees in England, which have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017, will rise to £9,535 for the 2025-26 academic year. It also announced that maintenance loans will increase in line with inflation in the 2025-26 academic year to help students with their living costs. Hepi has called for maintenance support to be "pegged to inflation" and for the household income thresholds to be increased so parents do not need to contribute to their child’s living costs until they have enough money to meet a basic standard of living for themselves.

The Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank has called for maintenance support to be increased so that all students can reach a 'minimum socially acceptable standard of living'. Picture: Alamy