Fees could rise to around £10,000-a-year under the new measure

University fees are set to rise in line with inflation from next year. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Undergraduate tuition fees are set to rise in line with forecast inflation as early as next year, the Education Secretary has announced.

In a statement to the Commons, Bridget Phillipson said the rise will remain in place for the next two academic years from 2026. Currently, unversities can charge a maximum yearly tuition fee of £9,535 for standard full-time courses, but the rise will see students fork out closer to £10,000-a-year. Meanwhile, under-performing universities won't be able to charge maximum fees as "charging full fees will be conditional on high quality teaching", she said. She told MPs: “Today I can confirm we will increase undergraduate tuition fee caps for all higher education providers, in line with forecast inflation for the next two academic years. Read more: Israel rejects Bridget Phillipson’s claim UK played ‘key role’ securing Gaza ceasefire Read more: Tuition fees to be slashed at universities with inadequate teaching under new government plans "And we will future proof our maintenance loan offer by increasing maintenance loans in line with forecast inflation every academic year." She added that down the line the government will legislate to increase tuition fee caps "automatically in the future linked to quality", adding that charging full fees will be "conditional on high quality teaching". “We will not allow institutions who don’t take quality seriously to make their students pay more," she said. She said the move will drive out low quality provision, improve collaboration and "push forward innovation, to deliver the research break breakthroughs that will revitalise our economy, and to feed that energy back into our local communities".

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Getty

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, which also includes the announcement that new vocational qualifications called V levels will be introduced to sit alongside A and T Levels, replacing other qualifications. The new vocational qualifications have been welcomed by several school and college leaders, but the Sixth Form Colleges Association said they will not feel the gap left by the range of applied general qualifications, which include BTECs. The Government has also announced a new English and maths qualification targeted at students with lower attainment that will act as a stepping stone to better prepare them to resit their GCSEs in these subjects. The current resit rule, which requires students who do not achieve a grade 4 in GCSE English and maths to resit post-16, is regularly criticised by sector leaders. Ms Phillipson announced at Labour conference in September that maintenance grants would be reintroduced for students on courses deemed to support the industrial strategy, funded by a new levy on international students. Initial reports when a levy was first proposed in the immigration white paper suggested it would be 6%. Analysis by policy consultancy Public First suggested a 6% levy could lead to a loss of 77,000 international students in the first five years and a £2.2 billion loss over that time in international fee income. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in his conference speech the Government would replace the target for 50% to go to university with a target for two-thirds to be in higher education, further education or a gold standard apprenticeship by age 25.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in his conference speech the Government would replace the target for 50% to go to university with a target for two-thirds to be in higher education, further education or a gold standard apprenticeship by age 25. Picture: Getty