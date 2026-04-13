One student said the warnings were so elaborate they had tipped into “farce”

Students at the University of Roehampton in south-west London are being shown “content warning” slides before lectures. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A British university has given students trigger warnings for chocolate, smoking and anger in recent lectures.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Students at the University of Roehampton in south-west London are being shown “content warning” slides before lectures. In a recent example, students were cautioned that their lecture would include references to “smoking, passive smoking”, “sexual organs”, “anger”, “quality of parent-child relationships” and even “chocolate addiction”. Second-year student Octavia Evans said the warnings were so elaborate they had tipped into “farce”. “As a long-suffering chocoholic, I appreciate my lecturers’ concern for my sanity – and waistline – but come on. Read more: Nearly 100 criminal probes into water firms over pollution launched in past year Read more: History could have been different says Southport inquiry chairman

Lecture trigger warnings even included "chocolate addiction". Picture: Alamy

“It made me wonder: if a student had actually objected, claiming discussion of chocolate addiction was too much to endure, would the lecture have been stopped? "Or would the university gently remind us that, while it is committed to wellbeing and inclusivity, the material is nonetheless essential? I fear the former," Evans told the Telegraph. The Roehampton student said the spread of so-called trigger warnings reflected a wider culture across universities in which protecting students from discomfort too often appears to take precedence over intellectual challenge. She continued: “Of course, some topics warrant care. Bereavement, mental illness and disability are not trivial matters. "Yet at Roehampton, these now sit alongside warnings that lectures may include ‘reports of friends having mental health difficulties’, or material that ‘might relate to issues you have experienced or about which you hold strong views’.

University students are being given "trigger warnings" over a wide array of topics. Picture: Alamy

“In other words, the warning is no longer tied to specific triggers, but to the possibility that almost any idea might feel personally affecting.” She added that the culture of caution did not exist in isolation, but coincided with broader changes in student life. “At Roehampton, as at most universities in Britain, ‘summary of adjustments’ and ‘extenuating circumstances’ allowances are increasingly common,” she said. “Many students receiving them do so in good faith, but they now seem so widespread that they feel less like exceptions and more like a routine feature of university life.” In another seminar, students were warned they might encounter “views that you disagree with” — something Evans said had been presented as a “potential hazard” rather than a basic condition of higher education.

The University of Sheffield faced backlash after it warned students about the crucifixion of Christ in the Bible. Picture: Getty