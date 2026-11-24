Release of unknown substance at Manchester concert could be linked to reports of robberies, police say
Police received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert.
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The release of an “unknown substance” during rapper Don Toliver’s show at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester could be linked to reports of robberies, police said.
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The venue was evacuated on Sunday night and a major incident was declared, with concertgoers describing a “horrible smell” in the crowd.
A total of 89 people displayed symptoms after the unknown substance was released. One woman was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment and treatment.
The police scene has now been lifted at Manchester's Co-op Live arena as the investigation into the release of the unknown substance continues.
Detectives are exploring the possibility that the release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offences at the arena on Sunday evening.
It comes after they received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert. No arrests have been made at this time.
Read more: Tests ongoing over unknown substance after concert evacuation in Manchester
Read more: Thousands of concert-goers evacuated from US rapper's Manchester show after 'unknown substance' released in crowd
Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said: "We know that what happened on Sunday night and the imagery seen on social media will bring back painful memories of 2017.
"Thankfully, we are not dealing with an incident of such a devastating nature or motive and we maintain our belief that, based on the information available to us now, there is no wider ongoing risk to the public.
"We are aware similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts for the same artist and will be linking in with our European counterparts to better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending.
"We'll also continue to work closely with the venue and local authority partners over the coming weeks as events begin to return to the Co-Op Live arena.
"I'd like to thank everyone who attended the concert on Sunday evening for their patience and cooperation while emergency services responded.
"We're continuing to advise anyone who has developed symptoms or become unwell since attending the event to seek advice from their GP, NHS 111, or to attend their local hospital if necessary."