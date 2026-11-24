The release of an “unknown substance” during rapper Don Toliver’s show at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester could be linked to reports of robberies, police said.

The venue was evacuated on Sunday night and a major incident was declared, with concertgoers describing a “horrible smell” in the crowd.

A total of 89 people displayed symptoms after the unknown substance was released. One woman was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment and treatment.

The police scene has now been lifted at Manchester's Co-op Live arena as the investigation into the release of the unknown substance continues.

Detectives are exploring the possibility that the release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offences at the arena on Sunday evening.

It comes after they received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the same concert. No arrests have been made at this time.

Read more: Tests ongoing over unknown substance after concert evacuation in Manchester

Read more: Thousands of concert-goers evacuated from US rapper's Manchester show after 'unknown substance' released in crowd