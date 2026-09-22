The Indian monsoon is already running below normal, while other areas such as southern Africa may be at increased risk of drought

Drought was declared across seven areas of England this summer. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The current El Nino has reached record-breaking levels weeks before it is to peak, with “far-reaching” impacts on weather patterns likely around the world, the Met Office said.

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Experts at the Met Office said the phenomenon, which has already been labelled a “super” or even “Godzilla” El Nino, had exceeded previous records with several weeks to go before it is to peak. The El Nino is a naturally-occurring climate phenomenon that develops in the Pacific Ocean when sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific become significantly warmer than average, changing atmospheric circulation patterns and affecting weather worldwide. Professor Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at the Met Office, said: “We have been signalling for months that the developing El Nino will be an unprecedented event. “The fact that it has already exceeded previous records, with several weeks to go before it peaks later this year, shows the enormity of this El Nino. Read more: This year’s drought will affect nature for ‘years to come’, experts warn Read more: Japan urges nearly 2 million people to evacuate as powerful Typhoon Dujuan sparks flooding and landslide warnings

The current El Niño event has now broken previous records. It started in June and is due to last until next year, changing global weather patterns.



Read our latest blog ⤵️https://t.co/JE9d9fRcvY — Met Office (@metoffice) September 22, 2026

“Scientists are still assessing whether the impacts will be in proportion to its magnitude, but we are already seeing expected effects worldwide.” For the UK that means an increased likelihood of wetter and stormier conditions during autumn and early winter, while later in the season El Nino is associated with an increased risk of cold snaps. Elsewhere, the Indian monsoon is running below normal, which is consistent with the developing El Nino, the Met Office said, while other areas such as southern Africa may be at increased risk of drought. The event will have impacts worldwide, affecting everything from agriculture to water, energy demand, wildfire risk and nature. The current El Nino is developing on top of human-caused climate change, which is mostly as a result of burning fossil fuels for power, heating, transport and industry and is causing temperature rises and more extreme weather, and is likely to push up global temperatures in 2027 to new record levels.

Cars struggle to drive along a flooded country road. Picture: Alamy