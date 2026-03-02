Grounded Emirates planes after Dubai airport was shut. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Officials are understood to be working on plans for the potential evacuation of more than 100,000 Britons from the Middle East.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper indicated that 102,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the region. She said a total of about 300,000 British citizens are in Gulf countries targeted by Iran. British nationals are being advised to follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor the Foreign Office's travel advice, which officials expect to change rapidly.

🇦🇪 LES EXPATRIÉS FISCAUX FUIENT DUBAÏ. pic.twitter.com/gQOrYAa8M0 — Pascal Laurent (@Pascal_Laurent_) March 1, 2026

Those in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been urged to register their presence with the Foreign Office online. The Government has used the registration scheme before to provide urgent updates to people affected by international crises, but it has not previously needed to deal with so many people in so many different countries. Ms Cooper said: "The latest figure I have from this morning is we have 102,000 people (who) have responded to our proposal to ask people to register their presence so we know where they are, particularly in these Gulf countries that have been targeted so we know where they are and so that we can get them rapid information.

Long queues at Dubai airport today. Picture: TikTok