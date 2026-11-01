French authorities said 320,000 people attended the protests nationwide - with tear gas used on demonstrators in multiple cities.

A person dressed in a Batman costume stands in front of a burning trash dumpster in downtown Frankfurt. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Unrest swept across Europe overnight after 'Halloween protests' in France, Germany and Italy, descended into chaos, with violent scenes on city streets.

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Scuffles broke out in Paris and several other French cities overnight, marking the third weekend of unrest, initially triggered by youth-led "Gen-Z" protests. Hooded rioters were also seen to loot stores in Frankfurt, Germany, late on Saturday, after tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the city's streets. Saturday evening's unrest was driven by anger over living costs and strained public services, with German protests organised by the campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge". The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs. Looters targeted at least two stores in Frankfurt, with several more damaged as police tried to quell unrest. Read more: Protests across Europe descend into violence as shocking video shows French riot officer being set on fire Read more: King Charles to deliver ‘unflinchingly honest’ slavery speech - but apology for Britain's slave trade involvement isn't expected

The smashed window of a carpet dealer is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Official numbers on Saturday afternoon suggested turnout was below the 182,000 participants that organisers initially expected. Police in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin reported as many as 18,000 protesters, half the roughly 36,000 on the organisers' website. "Violent disturbances are continuing," Frankfurt police said on X. "In the city centre, windows have been smashed at several shops. Molotov cocktails are also being thrown at the emergency services. We urge all bystanders to avoid the city centre or to leave the area." German authorities said Saturday's demonstrations, which coincide with Halloween festivities, had been largely peaceful, but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.

A man dressed in a Batman costume stands in front of police amid riots in the city centre of Frankfurt. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Crowds took to the streets in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich on Saturday, with further protests taking place in Italy. France deployed a 70,000-strong police presence to contain a fresh bout of unrest on Saturday, amid nationwide protests driven by anger over living costs, public services and President Emmanuel Macron's government. The country's national Gendarmerie police force condemned the "unacceptable violence" deployed against its officers.

A person smashes the window of a gun shop during riots in the city center of Frankfurt on Saturday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Riot police and armoured vehicles at the "Gen Z regelt" protest on Halloween. Around 8,000 people joined the demonstration for better education, affordable living conditions and against compulsory military service. Picture: Richie Sanders/Alamy

"We all have those images from France in our minds — looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers," said Roman Poseck, interior minister for the state of Hesse, whose capital is Germany's financial hub, Frankfurt. "France must not be held up as a model in this regard." Writing on X, French police shared footage of an officer's leg catching fire after a Molotov cocktail was hurled in their direction in Paris. The force said the officer was treated for "severe burns". It comes after student-led activism in Serbia helped unseat the country's longtime leader at the ballot box earlier this year.

#31Octobre 🔹 Des violences inacceptables sont commises contre les forces de l'ordre.

Soutien à notre camarade gravement brûlé à la jambe par un cocktail Molotov.

(Crédit photo : Le Reporter sablais / vidéo : CNews) pic.twitter.com/7iROVMpBry — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) October 31, 2026

Officers deployed tear gas in Lyon and Toulouse as the mood turned violent after what was a largely peaceful morning. Tension also broke out at the end of a march in Marseille, with reports of looting later on Saturday. Images from Paris show fireworks exploding after a protester fired them toward riot cops during the demonstration. The nationwide demonstrations, which fall on Halloween, come two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France. At least 500 arrests have been made.

Fireworks explode, as a protester swings to hurl an object, during a demonstration organised by labour unions as part of nationwide protests in France. Picture: Reuters

Students angry at the dilapidated state of many schools, crowded classes and a university admissions system widely seen as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a re-emergent "Yellow Vest" movement demanding action on the cost of living. In Germany, similar student protests have been taking place across 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. Live images from German cities show clouds of smoke and fires burning as the mood changed. In Frankfurt, several officers were injured following a clash with protesters. Hooded rioters also looted stores in the city late on Saturday, with several more damaged as police tried to get the situation under control. "We assume there were about 100 attackers motivated by extreme leftist ideology," Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck said. He added: "They have staged a massive attack against the police by throwing bottles, stones and fireworks." In Cologne, police used a water cannon after some protesters covered their faces and hurled pyrotechnics at officers. At least 50 arrest were made.

French police officers have deployed tear gas in Paris as they face off with protesters. Picture: SAMEER AL-DOUMY/Getty

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during a nationwide protest by the campaign group Gen Z regelt. Picture: Reuters

The demonstrations were organised by the Gen Z regelt group - or 'Gen Z deals with it' - which has called for greater investment into the education system and extra help with the cost of living. The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs. More than 160,000 people across Germany were expected to participate, but police say attendance has been far lower. German authorities said they expected the demonstrations to be largely peaceful but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.

France and Germany are not the only countries to have been rocked by protests in recent days. In Albania, protesters have set objects on fire and facing off with riot police in violent demonstrations. Demonstrators were seen throwing Molotov cocktails and paving stones at officers in shocking clashes in the capital Tirana. Police deployed a water cannon as flames burned amid the chaos, while protesters chant “Criminal police!”.

People clash with police in front of the Ministry of Education during a demonstration in Tirana, Albania. Picture: Anadolu/Getty