The previously unseen footage features as part of an upcoming Netflix documentary set to be unveiled next month

Footage shows the moment Letby was arrested at her home. Picture: Netflix

By Jacob Paul and Alex Storey

Never-before-seen footage of serial baby killer Lucy Letby being arrested in her bed is set to air in a brand new documentary into her case.

The 90-minute Netflix film will do a deep dive into her crimes and include clips of the disgraced neonatal nurse's police interviews. Senior detectives' testimonies will be heard and the documentary will also feature an interview with a victim’s mother. It marks the first time a family member involved in the prosecution has broken silence for a television documentary. A trailer for the programme shows the baby killer in bed, at her parents' home, in Hereford, appearing confused as a police officer explains that she is under arrest. Read more: Baby killer nurse Lucy Letby will not face further criminal charges Read more: Ex-NHS boss at Lucy Letby trust given £1.4million in damages for unfair dismissal after whistleblowing

Letby is serving 15 life terms after being convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others. Picture: Cheshire Police

Police body-cam footage shows her being walked out of the semi-detached house in a grey fleece dressing gown over a tracksuit. "Don't look, just go in," she is heard saying to Cheshire Constabulary police officers. Letby is seen crying in another clip as she is placed in handcuffs while kissing one of her cats goodbye. The footage will also include statements from police officers as well as contributions from the mother of one of the victims, which is the first time a relative involved in the prosecution has spoken in a film. Other footage of Letby's police interviews includes Detective Sergeant Danielle Stonier asking her about the "confession" note officers discovered during a search of her property.

The trailer shows previously unseen clips of Letby's interviews with police. Picture: Netflix

DS Stoiner said: "You wrote a note saying 'I killed them on purpose'". Letby replies: "No comment." In other clips of her speaking to police, Letby says: "I felt like I had only ever done my best for those babies. "I loved my job (and) it was all spiralling out of control." Letby was arrested three times between 2018 and 2020 before she was eventually charged with murdering and harming children in her care. During her trial at Manchester Crown Court, Judge James Goss told Letby hers was a "cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder" from June 2015 to June 2016.

Letby was first arrested in July 2018. Picture: Getty