A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in parts of the country.

‘Unsettled’ weather continues as forecasters warn of rain and flooding. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The unsettled and wet weather is set to continue as forecasters warn of flooding and difficult travel conditions across parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, there will be a “chill to most places” on Thursday with further spells of wet and occasionally windy weather ahead. A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued from 5am to just before midnight on Thursday. The warning stretches from Chichester to Penzance and covers a large part of the south east of England, as well as parts of the south west of England and South Wales. The Met Office said “periods of rain and heavy showers are likely to cause surface water flooding in places” in the areas affected. Read more: When is Easter 2026? Read more: Shell profits slump by more than a fifth amid oil price rout

Aerial view from Burrowbridge in Somerset looking across the flooded fields of Curry Moor, Salt Moor, North Moor and Hay Moor. Picture: Alamy

The rain travelling in from the south is likely to turn “heavy and persistent” in places on Thursday morning, the weather forecaster said. Some 10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen widely by the end of the day, with some areas seeing in excess of 30mm. The Met Office said flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, with a potential interruption to power supplies and other services. A yellow warning for rain also covers a part of Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday to midday on Thursday.

Forecasters said rain and melting snow may lead to “travel disruption and flooding” in the affected areas. On Thursday morning, there were 62 flood warnings in place and 145 flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – across England. Outlining Thursday’s forecast, meteorologist Alex Deakin said low pressure systems trying to work in from the south west will bring “cloud and rain”, adding that there will be a “chill to most places”.

