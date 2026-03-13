County lines gangs use dedicated phone lines and often exploit vulnerable adults and children to transport and sell drugs.

UK police seized a gold bar, a gold suitcase, and even gold teeth alongside an "unusual" haul of guns during a week-long crackdown on drug gangs. Picture: Merseyside Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

UK police seized a gold bar, a gold suitcase, and even gold teeth alongside an “unusual” haul of guns during a week-long crackdown on drug gangs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 2,000 people were arrested last week, nearly 10 per cent of them children, some as young as 14, as officers closed 335 “drug lines” suspected of supplying heroin, cocaine, and spice-laced vapes across towns and cities, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said. County lines gangs use dedicated phone lines and often exploit vulnerable adults and children to transport and sell drugs. Commander Paul Brogden, national county lines and gangs lead, highlighted the rare nature of some of the items seized, including a gold bar. Read more: Suspect dead after shooting at Michigan synagogue and school Read more: British troops in Iraq attacked 'by barrage of drones' as defence secretary warns of Russia's 'hidden' involvement in war At Scotland Yard in London on Thursday, he said: “We did have an unusual seizure, we had a gold bar seized. “I think it might be just indicative of the type of criminal lifestyle some of these drug dealers want to lead, the sort of bragging rights and things.”

UK police seized a gold bar, a gold suitcase, and even gold teeth alongside an "unusual" haul of guns during a week-long crackdown on drug gangs. Picture: Kent Police/PA Wire

Kent Police said the small pure gold bar, which could be worth as much as £13,000, was seized during a search of an address in Maidstone on March 2, along with a large quantity of cash and cannabis hidden in “frosted apple” bags. Mr Brogden said social media is increasingly being used to entice children into drug dealing, with offers of trainers and football shirts. The officer explained that young people are being targeted with informal posts offering money-making opportunities, “almost like a job application”, with Snapchat “the most prevalent” platform. He said: “This is a crime and it’s one of the most dangerous crimes in terms of exploiting children. “It’s a really dangerous environment for children to get involved in, but these criminals do try and coercively control them.” The officer said that those involved with drug gangs are “predominantly men of violence”, with about half of dealers having “some sort of involvement in terms of violence against women and girls”.

A firearm found in a raid. Picture: Merseyside Police/PA Wire