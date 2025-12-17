Nick Reiner reportedly inundated A-listers at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with a series of strange questions just hours before he allegedly fatally stabbed his parents.

Nick Reiner had joined his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, at the Christmas party on Saturday.

What began as a festive gathering of Hollywood celebrities reportedly took an uncomfortable turn when the 32-year-old son of the legendary director was asked to leave after badgering multiple guests with bizarre inquiries.

According to a source from the party, Reiner - who has struggled with substance abuse for more than half his life - repeatedly interrupted comedian Bill Hader, whom his father had introduced to him earlier in the evening.

“What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?," he asked, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The couple were said to be upset and embarrassed about their son's behaviour that night and expressed concerns about his health - with claims Rob and Nick engaged in a heated argument at the event.

His behaviour also allegedly made other guests uncomfortable.

Police have now said Reiner is responsible for killing his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

Rob, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday in their sprawling $13.5 million mansion, with their throats cut and multiple stab wounds.

Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) said in a statement on Monday night: "As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide.

"The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m."

The force added: "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668."

The US custom of booking means that his name has been literally written in a book in association with the crime, his mugshot has been taken, and he has also given his fingerprints.

Read More: Trump blames Rob Reiner's murder on 'incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Read More: Rob Reiner's son Nick may face death penalty after being charged with murdering director and wife Michele