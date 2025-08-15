Up to 3,700 Afghans, British troops and civil servants may have fallen victim to a fresh data breach, after an incident involving a Ministry of Defence-linked company.

Stansted-based Inflite The Jet Centre Ltd suffered a data security incident which led to "unauthorised access to a limited number of company emails", according to the firm.

The company provides ground handling for flights operated under a contract involving the MoD and the Cabinet Office.

About 3,700 individuals are thought to be potentially affected by the incident, including Afghans who were brought the UK.

Troops travelling to routine military exercises and journalists accompanying ministers on official engagements are also among the potential victims.

As LBC and the News Agents exclusively reported last month, some Afghans who fought alongside British forces have already had their data leaked, after a defence official released the details of 18,714 individuals "in error" in February 2022.

"We were recently notified that a third party sub-contractor to a supplier experienced a cyber security incident involving unauthorised access to a small number of its emails that contained basic personal information," a Government spokesperson said.

"We take data security extremely seriously and are going above and beyond our legal duties in informing all potentially affected individuals.

"The incident has not posed any threat to individuals’ safety, nor compromised any Government systems."