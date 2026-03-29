As many as 70 UK citizens have been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for taking photos or videos linked to Iranian attacks, a campaign group has claimed.

Detained in Dubai said dozens of Britons may have been arrested under the country’s cybercrime laws, which it described as “draconian”.

The group’s chief executive, Radha Stirling, said: “We’re talking approaching 50 to 70 and possibly even more. I think by the end of this we’ll see a lot more, possibly 100, maybe 150.”

In a blog, Ms Stirling warned that the UAE had launched “an extensive cybercrime enforcement campaign” since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gulf, targeting people who filmed, shared or discussed missile and drone activity.

She added that some cases were being treated as national security matters, which could expose individuals to severe penalties, prolonged detention and reduced access to due process.

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