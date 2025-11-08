UPS and Fedex ground cargo planes after crash kills 14
UPS and FedEx have grounded their combined fleets of more than 50 MD-11 cargo planes following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky
UPS and FedEx have grounded their combined fleets of more than 50 MD-11 cargo planes following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky that killed at least 14 people.
Listen to this article
The decision follows a crash involving a UPS MD-11 cargo plane that came down near Louisville's international airport late on Tuesday, November 4.
The cause of the incident, which saw the plane erupting into a fireball moments after take-off, is currently unknown.
According to a post on X by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, the death toll from the accident has now risen to 14. Buildings caught continue to be searched for more victims.
"We pray for each of the victims' families and pray that no additional victims are lost," Mayor Greenberg said.
UPS and FedEx, the world's largest cargo carriers, said in separate statements that they grounded the aircraft "out of an abundance of caution", on the recommendations of the manufacturer.
Read more: At least seven killed and 11 injured in US cargo plane crash - with firefighters working to tackle huge blaze
Read more: White House rages against BBC after they 'doctored' speech of President Trump on January 6
FedEx said it operates 28 MD-11s and, according to a UPS factsheet, UPS had 27 in its fleet prior to the crash.
"We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer," UPS said in its statement.
Boeing acquired the MD-11 program through its 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas, although production of the planes ended in 2000, and passenger service officially ended in 2014.
It is unclear to what extent delivery services will be impacted by the moves from UPS and Fedex, with UPS saying contingency plans were in place to continue service.