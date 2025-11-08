UPS and FedEx have grounded their combined fleets of more than 50 MD-11 cargo planes following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky that killed at least 14 people.

The decision follows a crash involving a UPS MD-11 cargo plane that came down near Louisville's international airport late on Tuesday, November 4.

The cause of the incident, which saw the plane erupting into a fireball moments after take-off, is currently unknown.

According to a post on X by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, the death toll from the accident has now risen to 14. Buildings caught continue to be searched for more victims.

"We pray for each of the victims' families and pray that no additional victims are lost," Mayor Greenberg said.

UPS and FedEx, the world's largest cargo carriers, said in separate statements that they grounded the aircraft "out of an abundance of caution", on the recommendations of the manufacturer.

