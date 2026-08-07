Isa Ayan, 38, of Carmarthen, was caught upskirting schoolgirls aged 13-14 by a concerned staff member in a Poundland in South Wales.

Isa Ayan, 38, of Carmarthen, was caught upskirting girls aged 13-14 . Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been sentenced after being caught upskirting schoolgirls aged between 13 and 14 in a Poundland in South Wales.

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Back in February, police received a report from a staff member who had witnessed a man acting suspiciously in their Carmarthen shop. He was concerned the man was attempting to take a picture under a schoolgirl’s skirt, Dyfed-Powys Police said Following an investigation, Isa Ayan, 38, of Carmarthen, was identified through CCTV footage and subsequently arrested. Digital forensic enquiries revealed Ayan had taken images of schoolgirls from the Carmarthen area aged between 13 and 14.

Ayan was reported by a member of staff in Poundland, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

What is upskirting? Upskirting is where someone takes a picture under a person’s clothing without their permission. It's a highly intrusive practice, which typically involves someone taking a picture under another person’s clothing without their knowledge, with the intention of viewing their genitals or buttocks (with or without underwear). It is now a specific criminal offfence in England and Wales.

On Friday, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to operate equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent. Each count relates to three separate victims. He was also added to the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, both for ten years. Read more: Prison officer jailed after inappropriate relationship with drug dealer dubbed 'Latvian Pablo Escobar' Read more: Wetherspoons bans Meta Glasses in pubs amid privacy concerns

Ayan was added to the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, both for ten years. Picture: Alamy