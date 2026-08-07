Man sentenced after being caught upskirting girls as young as 13 in Poundland
Isa Ayan, 38, of Carmarthen, was caught upskirting schoolgirls aged 13-14 by a concerned staff member in a Poundland in South Wales.
A man has been sentenced after being caught upskirting schoolgirls aged between 13 and 14 in a Poundland in South Wales.
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Back in February, police received a report from a staff member who had witnessed a man acting suspiciously in their Carmarthen shop.
He was concerned the man was attempting to take a picture under a schoolgirl’s skirt, Dyfed-Powys Police said
Following an investigation, Isa Ayan, 38, of Carmarthen, was identified through CCTV footage and subsequently arrested.
Digital forensic enquiries revealed Ayan had taken images of schoolgirls from the Carmarthen area aged between 13 and 14.
On Friday, the 38-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to operate equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent. Each count relates to three separate victims.
He was also added to the sex offenders register and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, both for ten years.
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'Particularly disturbing'
Detective Sergeant Carl Pocock said: “The offences committed by Isa Ayan are particularly disturbing. The investigation team are thankful to the member of staff at Poundland who reported their initial concerns to police. Their vigilance subsequently led to Ayan’s arrest and charge.
“Following Ayan’s arrest, our enquiries uncovered the extent of his offending. We spoke to victims and their families, all of whom were completely unaware that the offences had taken place. It must be highlighted that despite the victims’ initial lack of awareness of Ayan’s degrading offending, it does not minimise the impact it has had upon them
“We commend them for their bravery and dignity in assisting us with our investigation, after what must have been highly distressing information to receive.
“I would encourage the public to report any suspicious, inappropriate, predatory acts or behaviours, whether they are a victim or a witness. I hope this case demonstrates that by working together with the public and our partners we can secure convictions for dangerous offenders, whilst safeguarding those most vulnerable within our communities.
“Furthermore, it illustrates the commitment of our specialist officers who will pursue offenders and provide support to victims of all ages who may be subject to such offences.”