Urgent manhunt underway to find prisoner detained for attacking two women after absconding on his way to hospital
A manhunt is underway to find a prisoner who was detained for attacking two women after he absconded on the way to hospital to receive treatment.
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Sudanese national Marwan Jumaa, 20, is said to be a risk to himself and others after escaping his secure hospital facility to North Manchester Hospital on Tuesday evening.
Police have issued an urgent appeal for any information or intelligence on his whereabouts and asked people not to approach him but call 999 immediately.
Court records show that in January this year, Jumaa pleaded guilty to three offences at Woolwich Crown Court. The offences, all committed on July 17 last year in London.
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They included assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, the robbery of a woman and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a second woman.
Jumaa had been held at HMP Belmarsh in March and sentenced for the offences in April this year.
He has been described as black, of skinny build, with short dark hair, and about 5ft 10in. A video of the prisoner caught on CCTV casually walking out of the hospital in a light blue T-shirt has been circulated by police.
He is believed to have links to Bury, Prestwich and Crumpsall in Greater Manchester and Leeds and London, and was last sighted in the Radcliffe area on Tuesday evening.
Detective Chief Inspector Abigail Cronin, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are urging anybody to come forward who may have information about Marwan’s whereabouts.
"I recognise that this may heighten concern within the community.
"However, I want to assure you that we have officers working around the clock to find Marwan and return him to hospital as soon as possible.
"If sighted, do not approach him, please call 999 immediately, quoting log number 3544 of 14/07/2026."