Marwan Jumaa. Picture: Greater Manchester Polie

By Alex Storey

A manhunt is underway to find a prisoner who was detained for attacking two women after he absconded on the way to hospital to receive treatment.

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Sudanese national Marwan Jumaa, 20, is said to be a risk to himself and others after escaping his secure hospital facility to North Manchester Hospital on Tuesday evening. Police have issued an urgent appeal for any information or intelligence on his whereabouts and asked people not to approach him but call 999 immediately. Court records show that in January this year, Jumaa pleaded guilty to three offences at Woolwich Crown Court. The offences, all committed on July 17 last year in London. Read more: Pakistan refuses to take back grooming gang leader and insists UK is 'where he was spoiled' Read more: Man, 41, admits harassment towards Labour MP Chris Webb

Marwan Jumaa absconded during a visit to North Manchester Hospital for medical treatment on Tuesday evening. Picture: Greater Manchester Polie

They included assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, the robbery of a woman and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a second woman. Jumaa had been held at HMP Belmarsh in March and sentenced for the offences in April this year. He has been described as black, of skinny build, with short dark hair, and about 5ft 10in. A video of the prisoner caught on CCTV casually walking out of the hospital in a light blue T-shirt has been circulated by police. He is believed to have links to Bury, Prestwich and Crumpsall in Greater Manchester and Leeds and London, and was last sighted in the Radcliffe area on Tuesday evening.

North Manchester General Hospital. Picture: Alamy