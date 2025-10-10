Cayden Sweeney, 14, was reported missing in Liverpool on Thursday afternoon

Cayden Sweeney, 14, was reported missing from Dovecot in Liverpool on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Alex Storey

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager who disappeared from the city.

Cayden Sweeney, 14, was reported missing from Dovecot in Liverpool at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon. A probe is now underway to find Cayden, who is described as being around 6ft tall and slim with blonde hair. Merseyside Police say he was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket with tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and carrying a bag.

They also added he has links to Kensington, the city centre, and Southport, and urged people to call 999 if they see him. A statement shared on social media read: "Please share and help us find a missing teenager from Dovecot. "Cayden Sweeney, aged 14, was reported missing at around 1pm today (Thursday 9 October) and enquiries are ongoing to find him.