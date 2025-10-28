An urgent search is underway for two schoolgirls who went missing after leaving their home in Greater London this morning.

Police are currently looking for Mia, 9 and Olivia, 10, who were last seen in the Redbridge area on Tuesday morning.

Mia is described as white, about 4ft tall, mousey brown hair, blue eyes, a birthmark on her left shoulder and a large mole on her cheek.

Olivia is described as white, about 4ft tall, ginger hair, with a birth mark on her left arm.

Officers are urging anyone with information to "call 999 immediately".

The force believe they will still be in the Redbridge area, but also have links to Totton.

