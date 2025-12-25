Two men are believed to be missing in the sea after embarking on a Christmas morning swim in Devon.

Searches are ongoing after emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton around 10.25am this morning.

Authorities were responding to calls that several people had gotten into difficulty in the water amid cold weather warnings across south west England.

A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked over by paramedics.

Because of the widespread search, police have asked that those looking to take part in Christmas and Boxing Day swims do not.

A Devon and Cornwall Police statement said: "Searches and enquiries are continuing for two men who are believed to be missing in the water in Budleigh Salterton.

"Emergency services were called at 10.25am today [25 December] to the beach at Budleigh Salterton following concerns for people in the water.

"A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked either by paramedics at the scene or taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Two men remain missing at this time and searches and enquiries are ongoing in efforts to locate them.

"The next of kin of one man have been spoken to. Enquiries to speak to the family of the second man are ongoing, however a local friend has been informed as part of these efforts.

"A significant amount of emergency service personnel were deployed to the incident and we ask that people do not enter the water for public safety reasons – due to the current weather warnings we ask that this is this is the case today and for any Boxing Day swims.

"Anyone with any relevant information which may assist police, who hasn’t already spoken to us, is asked to call 101 or report via our website quoting log 191 of 25/12/25."