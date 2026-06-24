Supermarkets issue urgent fruit recall following Salmonella fears
Which supermarkets are recalling fruit? And what fruit packets are affected? Here's everything you need to know about the PrepWorld and Food Standards Agency statement.
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The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent recall warning across the UK's largest supermarkets over fears they've been contaminated with Salmonella.
Stores including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and more have been told by PrepWorld, a prepared fruit supplier, that a number of their fruit packs have been tested and found the bacteria was present.
Only certain packets are being recalled, all those containing apple and kiwi, with certain use by dates.
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Here's everything you need to know about which supermarkets are recalling which fruits.
What supermarkets are recalling fruit? And what fruit packs?
If you have bought any of the below, you are being urged by PrepWorld to not eat the product and take them back to store for a full refund.
Asda
- Pink Lady apple, mango, strawberry and blueberry pack, 220g, with use by dates 23rd and 24th June 2026.
Morrisons
- Kiwi, melon and strawberries pack, 220g, with use by date 24th June 2026.
Tesco
- Melon, kiwi and strawberry pack, 250g, with use by date 24th June 2026.
- Kiwi fruit pot, 100g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
Waitrose
Pink Lady apples and grapes pack, 115g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
M&S
- Pink Lady apple pack, 90g, with use by date 24th June 2026.
- Pink Lady apple slices pack, 225g, with use by date 24th June 2026.
Sainsbury's
- Melon, kiwi and strawberry pack, 220g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
- Orange and kiwi pack, 240g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
- Pink Lady apple and grape pack, 240g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
Tesco
- Fruit kebabs, 290g, with use by date 23rd June 2026.
- Melon, kiwi and strawberry pack, 125g, with use by dates 23rd and 24th June 2026.
What is Salmonella?
A type of bacteria that can live in food, this is a common bacterial infection which is typically caused by eating or drinking contaminated food.
Symptoms include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Anyone experiencing these should stay away from work or school for 48 hours to avoid passing on to others.