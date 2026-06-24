Which supermarkets are recalling fruit? And what fruit packets are affected? Here's everything you need to know about the PrepWorld and Food Standards Agency statement.

The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent recall warning across the UK's largest supermarkets over fears they've been contaminated with Salmonella.

Stores including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and more have been told by PrepWorld, a prepared fruit supplier, that a number of their fruit packs have been tested and found the bacteria was present.

Only certain packets are being recalled, all those containing apple and kiwi, with certain use by dates.

Here's everything you need to know about which supermarkets are recalling which fruits.