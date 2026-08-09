The significant financial pledge has been described as a "security package" by the US state department

Colombia's President Abelardo de la Espriella salutes after taking the oath of office in Colombia on August 7. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The US has pledged $1 billion (£740 million) to Colombia on their new right-wing president's first day of office.

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Abelardo de la Espriella is a known an admirer of Donald Trump, and has echoed many of the US president's policies on his own campaign trail. The significant financial pledge has been described as a "security package" by the US state department, who claim it will help Espriella achieve their "shared goals" - such as fighting organised crime and tackling illegal immigration. It follows his maiden speech in which the Colombian president promised an "all-out war" on drug cartels - a move that no doubt pleased Mr Trump, who has repeatedly criticised the approach of de la Espriella's left-wing predecessor. Prior to the election, Mr Trump has already voiced his support of de la Espriella, adding that he had the "total support and strength of the United States behind him" and predicting a "much better relationship" with Colombia should he be voted in. Read more: Up to 50,000 North Korean troops to be deployed in Russia, Zelenskyy says Read more: Benjamin Netanyahu rejects Trump's Board of Peace plan for Gaza

President Donald Trump has been an outspoken supporter of de la Espriella, saying he predicted a "much better relationship" with Colombia after he was elected as leader. Picture: Alamy

The US president has taken a much greater interest in Latin America during his second term in the White House, publicly courting politically aligned leaders and lashing out against those he disagrees with - including Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro. De la Espriella - a lawyer and businessman by trade - has already gained Mr Trump's approval, painting himself as an outsider to the system and vowing to combat crime with an "iron fist". In his first official speech, "El Tigre" pledged to crush armed insurgents, rebuild Colombia and defend democracy "by reason or by force" in a fiery address to troops at a nearby military base. "There will not be a single place in our territory where criminals can feel safe," he said.

Colombia's previous president Gustavo Petro Urrego pursued what he called a "total peace" strategy to the country's internal armed conflict between guerrilla groups, the state and cartels, which critics say failed. Picture: Alamy