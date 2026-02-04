Around 700 ICE officers are to be removed from Minnesota. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump will pull 700 ICE agents out of Minnesota after an agreement between the state and local authorities, the White House has confirmed.

Tom Homan announced the update on Wednesday.

He told reporters: "Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less public safety officers to do this work and a safer environment, I am announcing, effective immediately, we'll draw down 700 people effective today - 700 law enforcement personnel." The announcement was made amid ongoing protests being held following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. Mr Pretti, an ICU nurse, was the second US citizen to be killed in Minneapolis in the last three weeks, following mother-of-three Ms Good, who was shot dead in January.

Alex Pretti was fatally shot in Minneapolis.

Mr Homan's comments came after President Trump seemed to signal a willingness to ease tensions in Minneapolis, where he vowed to "de-escalate a little bit." The killings sparked mass protests in the city and led the President to remove Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander and face of his immigration enforcement operation, from the state, along with several agents. Mr Homan also pushed for prisons to alert ICE to inmates who could be deported, saying transferring such inmates to the agency is safer because it means fewer officers have to be out looking for people in the country illegally.

Protests in the US have been ongoing since the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

When questioned, Mr Homan said he thought the ICE operation in Minnesota has been a success. He said: "Yeah, I just listed a bunch of people we took off the streets of the Twin Cities, so I think it's very effective as far as public safety goes. "Was it a perfect operation? No. No. We created one unified chain of command to make sure everybody is on the same page.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot three times by an ICE agent.