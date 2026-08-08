US accused of meddling in British politics over $500k 'educational course' grant to promote 'shared civilizational values'
The language used in the advertisement, posted on the US embassy's website, has been likened to that used by the Trump administration
The US embassy has been accused of meddling in British politics after details of a half-a-million-pound 'educational course' grant aimed at promoting 'shared civilizational values' emerged.
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The wording of the notice has been likened to that adopted by Trump's Maga regime, promoting values held by the regime and focusing on "freedom of speech" - a topic regularly pushed by both Trump and JD Vance.
The funding ad outlined a key goal of the Trump administration, describing a desire to foster a “national conversation” about “shared civilizational values”.
It's led one MP to accuse the US of "meddling" in British politics, with Lisa Smart, a Liberal Democrat MP, adding that "Trump has repeatedly shown utter contempt" for values expressed in the Magna Carta.
The grant, titled “Liberty Under Law: The Shared Anglo-American Tradition”, details how applicants celebrating “freedom of speech” and “limited government” will be prioritised.
It's the same language found on the US embassy in Hungary website, which details the importance of "shared civilizational values" and follows efforts by the Trump administration to back defeated incumbent president Viktor Orbán's campaign ahead of April's Hungarian elections.
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A notice on the funding states: “Priority will be given to ambitious initiatives that connect foundational principles, such as freedom of speech, due process, trial by jury, limited government, rule of law, property rights, taxation by consent, and ordered liberty to contemporary civic life.”
The grants appear to be separate from previously identified $12m grants, with plans to allocate the funds to UK organisations founded by, among others, Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg and Toby Young.
As reported by the Guardian following a document leak, the $12m fund for European groups, including Rees-Mogg's, will be distributed to those viewed favourably by the Trump administration.
The latest grant, which has a closing date of August 21 for prospective applicants, details their desire for "innovative, high-visibility public education and civic-engagement programs in the United Kingdom," adding that the programmes must "deepen public understanding of the shared Anglo-American common law tradition."
Proposed projects must meet one or more key objectives, including the need to “demonstrate measurable impact on public discourse, media coverage, and civic engagement regarding the rule of law and democratic norms”.
It comes ahead of the 70th anniversary next year of the American Bar Association (ABA)’s unveiling of the Magna Carta memorial in Runnymede, with those awarding the grant looking for applicants to additionally highlight this aspect of US-UK relations.
The ABA – which is not involved in the grant scheme – is currently suing the Trump administration over what it alleges amounts to intimidation of lawyers and legal firms.
The grant's eligibility extends to US companies, with the notice highlighting those with experience of promoting US values in the UK and "transatlantic programming," alongside U.K.-based registered charities, educational institutions, or non-profit organisations that partner with at least one US entity.
In response, Lisa Smart, a Liberal Democrat MP and the party’s Cabinet Office spokesperson, told The Guardian: “Magna Carta aimed to limit the powers of tyrants and said everyone was subject to the rule of law, something for which Trump has repeatedly shown utter contempt.
“We have a proud tradition of liberty and freedom of speech in this country and we don’t need Trump’s Maga money meddling in our democracy.”
LBC has reached out to the US Embassy in London for comment.