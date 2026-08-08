The language used in the advertisement, posted on the US embassy's website, has been likened to that used by the Trump administration

The US Embassy building in Nine Ems, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The US embassy has been accused of meddling in British politics after details of a half-a-million-pound 'educational course' grant aimed at promoting 'shared civilizational values' emerged.

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The wording of the notice has been likened to that adopted by Trump's Maga regime, promoting values held by the regime and focusing on "freedom of speech" - a topic regularly pushed by both Trump and JD Vance. The funding ad outlined a key goal of the Trump administration, describing a desire to foster a “national conversation” about “shared civilizational values”. It's led one MP to accuse the US of "meddling" in British politics, with Lisa Smart, a Liberal Democrat MP, adding that "Trump has repeatedly shown utter contempt" for values expressed in the Magna Carta. The grant, titled “Liberty Under Law: The Shared Anglo-American Tradition”, details how applicants celebrating “freedom of speech” and “limited government” will be prioritised. It's the same language found on the US embassy in Hungary website, which details the importance of "shared civilizational values" and follows efforts by the Trump administration to back defeated incumbent president Viktor Orbán's campaign ahead of April's Hungarian elections. Read more: UK-based Muslim aid charity investigated over alleged links to Hamas Read more: Iran denies Trump's claim fresh talks will begin today after president holds off on strikes

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, shake hands during a Day of Friendship event in Budapest. Picture: Alamy

A notice on the funding states: “Priority will be given to ambitious initiatives that connect foundational principles, such as freedom of speech, due process, trial by jury, limited government, rule of law, property rights, taxation by consent, and ordered liberty to contemporary civic life.” The grants appear to be separate from previously identified $12m grants, with plans to allocate the funds to UK organisations founded by, among others, Conservatives Jacob Rees-Mogg and Toby Young. As reported by the Guardian following a document leak, the $12m fund for European groups, including Rees-Mogg's, will be distributed to those viewed favourably by the Trump administration. The latest grant, which has a closing date of August 21 for prospective applicants, details their desire for "innovative, high-visibility public education and civic-engagement programs in the United Kingdom," adding that the programmes must "deepen public understanding of the shared Anglo-American common law tradition." Proposed projects must meet one or more key objectives, including the need to “demonstrate measurable impact on public discourse, media coverage, and civic engagement regarding the rule of law and democratic norms”.

The Trump administration has long rallied behind supporters backing what he calls 'freedom of speech'. Picture: Alamy