The US has been accused of siding with Russia after a senior Pentagon official criticised Ukraine's long-range attacks and left a meeting with European allies early.

"In that room, the US was the one nation that was siding with Russia's narrative rather than Ukraine and the rest of the coalition," the source said.

The meeting was a briefing from, Ukraine's defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, on the impact of the strikes, according to The Telegraph.

Reports claim that Elbridge Colby, the US under-secretary of defence for policy, walked out of a meeting with Ukrainian counterparts after telling allies he did not agree with the nation's strikes deep into Russia.

The source added: "Colby stated during the public part of the UDCG meeting that the US were against deep strikes and did not see any military benefit of striking deep inside Russia. Most participants were left wondering about that comment."

They added that Mr Khmara's presentation showed the strikes were an important part of Ukraine's war effort.

US ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker is said to have represented Washington for the rest of the talks.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has reignited long-range attacks on Russia - in a bid to increase the economic cost of the war for Putin's regime.

The spat came after a massive Ukrainian drone attack struck the symbolic Kerch Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea on Monday.

The blitz destroyed a section of the £3billion structure - seen as a symbol of the Russian grasp on the territory and which acts as a key supply line from Russia into the Ukrainian front.

European officials were reportedly surprised by the comments because they believe the strikes have military value.

Speaking after the talks, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting defended Ukraine's attacks, saying they had "helped to degrade Putin's war machine, buying time and saving lives".